With last US military flight out of Kabul, Trump slams worst withdrawal from war in history

With the US troop withdrawal finally over, former president Donald Trump said that never in history has a withdrawal from war been handled so badly or incompetently as by Americans from Afghanistan.

The United States flew its last military flight out of Kabul to bring back all of its armed forces from the war-torn country. The move marked the end of the America's longest war.

In the aftermath, the Taliban has regained control in the country, which they lost after the US invasion in retaliation for the 9/11 attacks.

"Never in history has a withdrawal from war been handled so badly or incompetently as the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan," Trump said.

"In addition to the obvious, ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the USD 85 billion dollars in cost," the former president said.

"If it is not handed back, we should either go in with unequivocal military force and get it, or at least bomb the hell out of it. Nobody ever thought such stupidity, as this feeble-brained withdrawal, was possible!" he added.

