US Congress report accuses Pakistan of playing 'disruptive and destabilising' role in Afghan affairs

The latest Congressional report on Afghanistan has revealed that Pakistan has for a long period played an active role in Afghan affairs. The report accuses Pakistan of playing a "disruptive and destabilising" role in offering support to the Taliban.

"Pakistan has long played an active and, by many accounts, disruptive and destabilising role in Afghan affairs, including through the provision of active and passive support to the Taliban. Many observers see the Taliban's takeover (of Afghanistan) as a substantive triumph for Pakistan, bolstering its influence in Afghanistan and advancing its decades-long efforts to limit Indian influence there," the report read.

Prepared by independent subject area experts, the bipartisan Congressional Research Service said that if other countries such as Pakistan, Russia, China, or US partners such as Qatar begin to accept the Taliban, it could lead to the isolation of US.

This could further weaken its leverage and give the Taliban greater opportunities to evade US pressure.

Pakistani officials have claimed that their influence over the Taliban is 'limited.'

"More broadly, despite some implicitly pro-Taliban statements from top Pakistani officials, the Taliban's takeover may present challenges and complications for Pakistan," states the report.

The report further highlights how the acceptance of the Taliban could pose serious challenges for US policymakers.

"A less oppositional US approach towards the Taliban could allow for greater US access to, and perhaps influence over, the group and events in Afghanistan. Engagement with a Taliban government that acts in support of some US interests and against others could compel US policymakers to weigh and prioritise those interests, posing a difficult challenge," the report said.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August after the withdrawal of American forces which started on May 1.

