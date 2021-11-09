Pakistan and local Taliban terror group on road to peace; agree to one-month ceasefire

Enabling a possibility of a peace accord to help end years of bloodshed, Pakistan and local Taliban militants have agreed for a one-month ceasefire. There are also chances that it may be extended if both sides agree. "The government of Pakistan and banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan have agreed on a complete ceasefire," Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in a statement.

TTP attacks have killed and wounded thousands of civilians and Pakistani service personnel over the years. However, the group was badly weakened by the Pakistan military's Zarb-e-Azb operation in 2014 which drove it from its stronghold in North Waziristan.

In the past, there have been various failed attempts to reach peace agreements.

The latest talks came after the Afghan Taliban took over Afghanistan in August. Since then, the two sides have been meeting across the border in Afghanistan. Sirajuddin Haqqani, the head of the Haqqani network and current interior minister of the Taliban government in Afghanistan is helped in the talks.

The TTP combines several jihadi and militant groups that have been fighting the government of Pakistan since 2007. It is included on the US State Department's list of foreign terrorist organisations.

Recently, the Pakistan Taliban demanded the release of a number of prisoners as a pre-condition to ceasefire talks with the Pakistani government.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan told Turkey's TRT television last month that the government was in talks with parts of the TTP as part of a "reconciliation process".

TTP spokesman Muhammad Khurasani said in a text message the group had "never refused meaningful talks."

