Uncertain whether Hindus and Sikhs will have any rights in Afghanistan: Afghan MP after Taliban takeover

Anarkali Kaur Honaryar, an Afghan MP who was evacuated from Afghanistan amid the Taliban crisis, praised the Indian government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Indian Air Force on Monday.

The MP described the current scenario in Afghanistan as "unimaginable," adding that "there is no government" and that "the president has not been there for ten days."

"We had high hopes for a peaceful resolution, but nothing materialised," she added.

She said, "Many people in Afghanistan don't have travel documents. We had to wait from 12 midnight to 10 am in the hot weather."



"There were incidents of firing around the airport every day and 3-4 people died daily," Kaur added.

Slamming the Taliban, she said, "20 years ago, the Taliban used to think that Sikhs and Hindus were not entitled to any rights as they were not Muslim," she added.

"When a Taliban spokesman spoke to the media for the first time, he didn't mention Sikhs or Hindus, and it's unclear whether they'll have any rights in the future," the MP pointed out.

Meanwhile, the government has planned an all-party meeting on the Afghanistan crisis for August 26. The government will brief members of parliament from various political parties on the latest developments in the war-torn country.

(With inputs from ANI)