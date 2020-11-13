Two killed in car bombing outside army camp in Afghanistan capital

Two soldiers were killed and four others wounded in a car bomb explosion hitting an army camp in Arghandai, an area on western outskirts of Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, early on Friday, an Interior Ministry official said.

"Two security force members were killed and four others wounded following an explosion in Arghandai area of Paghman district Friday morning," Tariq Arian, spokesman of Interior Ministry said.

Photos on social media show the explosion had damaged the army outpost, Tolo News reported.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack comes as violence has increased in the country despite efforts to resume peace negotiations in Doha, Tolo news further reported.

Security forces have cordoned off the area for precautionary measures.

