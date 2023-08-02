Toshakhana case: SC rejects Imran Khan's plea seeking immediate halt in trial court proceedings

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday (August 2) rejected former prime minister Imran Khan's plea seeking an immediate halt in the Toshakhana case's trial court proceedings. The Supreme Court has summoned officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for Friday. On Wednesday, the ECP deferred the indictment of Khan in the case and he is now expected to be charged at the next hearing on August 22.

Khan, the chairperson of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), approached the apex court on Monday against the Islamabad High Court's decision not to grant a stay on the trial court's proceedings.

In his application, Khan contended all pending petitions before the high court would become ineffective if the judge hearing the case proceeded with recording his statement under Section 342- since no stay had been granted by the high court against the challenges to the jurisdiction of the trial court.

The Toshakhana case

The Toshakhana case accuses Khan of buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch, he received as the prime minister at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit. The reference filed by lawmakers of the ruling government alleged that the PTI chairperson did not disclose details of these gifts he retained.

The case-related complaint was filed under the Election Act 2017, and Khan was summoned to appear in person and was required to record his statement under Section 342.

According to a report by Dawn, the ECP initiated contempt proceedings against Khan and top PTI leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry last year for allegedly using “intemperate” language against the chief election commissioner and the electoral watchdog.

However, in January, the Supreme Court had allowed the ECP to continue proceedings against them.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.