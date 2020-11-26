This is how Pakistan fell out of favour with OIC

For years, Islamabad has enjoyed a privileged status at the OIC (Organisation of Islamic co-operation). It was a go-to platform for Pakistan whenever it wanted to make a statement against India. But despite being the second-largest member of the OIC, Pakistan fell out of favour.

For years, Pakistan has used the platform at oic to rant against india. India is not a member of this grouping. Now, Pakistan is losing its voice at this forum

The falling out began last year when India's then foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj was was invited as a guest of honour by the OIC. Pakistan had then boycotted the session.

Then came the ultimatum from Pakistan. Its foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi sent this message to Saudi Arabia which is the de-facto leader of the OIC.

Also Read | Pakistanis join final trials for China-made vaccine



Pakistan has been obsessed with Kashmir but key OIC members like Saudi Arabia haven't shown much interest.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan then started looking for alternative options, which made the matters worse.

Imran Khan met with leaders of Turkey and Malaysia at the UN in order to forge a new Islamic alliance that could potentially challenge the OIC.

Although the new alliance is yet to take off, only the declaration brought a split within Muslim world out in open.

Leading Muslim nations saw Pakistan's moves as a betrayal. And Saudi Arabia, which wields considerable power within OIC punished Pakistan for its actions.

After an ultimatum from Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Riyadh denied oil supply to Pakistan on deferred payments and demanded the return of a three billion dollar loan. Pakistan managed to pay back only 1 million

Saudi Arabia has lost its patience with Pakistan.

A major fallout of this has been that OIC has been refusing to discuss Kashmir issue. The official statement does not have mention of Kashmir.