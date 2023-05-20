'They only got water and biscuits': Imran Khan's aide after Pak cops' Zaman Park search operation

Punjab Police raided former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence to arrest 'terrorists', only to return with 'water and biscuits'. The claims were made by Khan's chief security officer Iftikhar Ghuman after the police came knocking on Friday, having obtained warrants to conduct a detailed search at Khan's residence.

"I think they have understood that there is nothing here. The only thing they got here was water and biscuits," Ghuman told the reporters after the search operation.

"We opened the doors of the house for them in front of you. Now you ask them what they got," he added.

Earlier this week, the Punjab government claimed that Khan and his Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party members were harbouring "30 to 40 terrorists" in the residential property.

Khan was given an ultimatum of 24 hours to hand over the accused but no action was taken, even after the expiry of the deadline.

Notably, a team comprising the likes of Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, DIG Operations Sadiq Dogar, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider and SSP Operations Sohaib amongst others reached Khan's residence to conduct the operation.

Meanwhile, the Lahore administration also brought up heavy machinery to remove encroachments outside the PTI chairman's house.

Khan is currently facing a litany of cases with charges ranging from corruption to terrorism. After the Toshakahan corruption case hearing was adjourned till next month, Khan, on Friday received another bout of relief after his interim pre-arrest bail was extended by Lahore's anti-terrorism court till June 2 in three terrorism-related cases.

We won't be terrorised: Imran Khan Commenting on the search operation at his residence and the crackdown against his party, Khan opened yet another front while addressing the media.

“The mindset behind this unprecedented crackdown and current reign of terror that PTI and its supporters are being subjected to (that was not even witnessed during Zia and Musharraf martial laws) is that we Pakistanis are like a herd of sheep who can be terrorised enough to meekly bow down to this naked show of power,” said Khan.

“Well, we won’t because we are humans and ‘ummat’ (followers) of the greatest leader of all times, who made us pledge to Allah that we will bow to no one except Him (Almighty),” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)