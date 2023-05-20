Total dictatorship incoming?: Pakistanis rue after former COAS Asif Nawaz Janjua's family members arrested

Pakistan might be on the path of total dictatorship, the citizens rued on Friday after Veterans of Pakistan (VOP) released a letter condemning the arrest of family members of late Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asif Nawaz Janjua.

The letter noted that on Thursday (May 18), family members of the former COAS were picked up from their official residence in Lahore Cantt. by the Punjab police.

"On 18 May 2023, family members of Late COAS Lt. Gen Asif Nawaz Janjua were picked up by Punjab Police from their residence in Lahore Cantt and detained overnight," read the letter.

The group called the arrest an 'atrocious act' that violated the fundamental rights and several 'international conventions' that Pakistan is a signatory to.

"Apropos to COAS remarks about Veterans at various forums, this high-handedness is a measure of what treatment Veterans of the Armed Forces could expect from such aggressive and blatant warning shots."

The veterans threatened to mobilise the public against the military if justice was not served 'expeditiously' to the family members.

"Should justice not be served expeditiously or it be applied selectively, the Veterans as citizens of Pakistan will not hesitate to exercise their constitutional rights to mobilize all over Pakistan against such draconian law enforcement." Last night, family members of late COAS Asif Nawaz Janjua were picked up from Lahore Cantt, from the legendary Chief’s residence, without arrest warrants.



This is unprecedented. This is damning. And it must be taken notice of by @OfficialDGISPR, the ISI, the MI and the Chief… pic.twitter.com/UdAj8nftSK — Wajahat S. Khan (@WajSKhan) May 19, 2023 ×

"Time for veterans to wake up. They are feeling for the first time the importance of 'veil of ignorance'"

Meanwhile, others noted a strange pattern, "Out of the 11 former Army Chiefs, 6 are living. This includes Gen Aslam Beg, Gen Waleed Kakar, & Gen Karamat. Is this why they haven’t said anything? Are they too scared to speak out, or do they simply not feel the need to?" Out of the 11 former Army Chiefs, 6 are living. This includes Gen Aslam Beg, Gen Waleed Kakar, & Gen Karamat. Is this why they haven’t said anything?

Are they too scared to speak out, or do they simply not feel the need to? https://t.co/QXRwCI9hly pic.twitter.com/nQxcWTy0mL — عمر (@MogulMowgli) May 19, 2023 × "Sad to see the family of the Great Army Chief Asif Nawaz Janjua (from Jhelum) being harassed Maybe it’s time it’s investigated who really killed him after he attempted to crackdown on Fauji corruption," said a tweeter.

The political and military turmoil in Pakistan has reached a tipping point ever since former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested earlier this month. Following the arrest, riots spread across the country with the civilian population storming military establishments and routing the property.

To cull any form of sedition, the Pakistani Army has launched an operation where the dissenters are being swept one after another. However, breaking the precedent, Gen. Asim Munir has gone after an ex-Army chief and his family to send a message.

(With inputs from agencies)