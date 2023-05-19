ugc_banner

Pakistan: Court extends Imran Khan's interim pre-arrest bail in three cases

Lahore, PakistanEdited By: PrishaUpdated: May 19, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

Security officers escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photograph:(Reuters)

Imran Khan had filed a plea for extension of pre-arrest bail in the anti-terrorism court

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan's interim pre-arrest bail was extended by Lahore's anti-terrorism court till June 2 in three terrorism-related cases.

PTI Chairman Khan jas approached an anti-terrorism court in Lahore for interim bail in three cases. One of the cases was related to the attack that took place on the Lahore Corps Commander House.

The pleas were filed by Barrister Salman Safdar on behalf of the PTI chief. In the pleas submitted, the court was appealed to grant bail to Khan so that he could join the investigation.

Speaking to media persons inside the courtroom, Khan said, "I have never seen this kind of crackdown in the last 35 years. I am a captain who will fight till the last ball." 

This a breaking story. More to follow soon.

