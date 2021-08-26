'Terror threat' at Kabul airport, say US and allies amid evacuation

US warned of terror threat at Kabul airport amid the evacuation effort as thousands gathered outside the airport perimeter continued to push to fly out of the country.

"Those at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately," US State Department asserted citing "security threats" at the airport.

Australia which has already evacuated 1,000 personnel from the airport said that there was an "ongoing and very high threat of terrorist attack."

"Do not travel to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport. If you are in the area of the airport, move to a safe location and await further advice," the security advisory said.

President Biden had set August 31 as the date for evacuation of Americans from Afghanistan even though UK, France and Germany had said they might take more days to pull "at-risk" Afghans.

The United Kingdom issued a similar warning saying, "if you can leave Afghanistan safely by other means, you should do so immediately".

Reports say 20 people have died at the airport amid the chaos with a gun battle reportedly taking place between assailants and security officials a few days ago in which one Afghan guard had died.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated "safe passage" for Afghans as promised by the Taliban even as the militant group warned if the US stretched the evacuation deadline then there would be "consequences" calling it a "red line".

The Biden administration had earlier warned of Islamic State's threat to the airport as Afghan women, men and children poured into the airport.

"Be aware of your surroundings at all times, especially in large crowds," the US warning said.

