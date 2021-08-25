Tajikistan's red line on Taliban: Will not recognise government formed through oppression

In a significant development, Tajikistan has drawn a clear red line on Taliban and that Dushanbe will not recognise government formed through oppression. The point was made during Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Pakistan Foreign minister SM Qureshi's meeting.

The President said, "Tajikistan will not recognize any other government that is formed in this country through oppression, without taking into account the position of the entire Afghan people, especially all its minorities" and "stressed that Tajiks have a worthy place in the future government of Afghanistan", according to readout on state media Khovar.

During the meeting, the Tajik President pointed that "evidence clearly shows that the Taliban are abandoning their previous promises to form an interim government with the broad participation of other political forces in the country and are preparing to establish an Islamic emirate."

The comments carry weight as Tajikistan shares land border with Afghanistan and is directly impacted by instability in the country. Tajiks are also one of the main ethnicities of Afghanistan, along with Pashtuns, Uzbeks, Hazaras.

"Strongly condemning all forms of lawlessness, murder, looting, and persecution of the Afghan people, especially Tajiks, Uzbeks, and other national minorities," the President said. "It is necessary to establish an inclusive government with the participation of all national minorities, especially Tajiks in Afghanistan, who make up more than 46% of the population."

Tajikistan has been worried over the developments in Afghanistan, and this has been the main focus during various Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meetings it has hosted. It will host the SCO heads of level meeting next month as the chair of the grouping.

The president explained during the talks with Pakistan FM that, "dangerous situation that has developed in Afghanistan is not only the problem of the Afghan people, but also one of the most pressing regional and global issues" and "Taliban’s rise to power has further complicated the geopolitical process in the region."

He also warned that international community's "indifference to the current situation in Afghanistan could lead to a protracted civil war."