Sri Lanka delays parliamentary elections due to coronavirus outbreak

Sri Lanka delayed parliamentary elections as the deadly coronavirus cases continue to surge globally, country's election commission informed on Thurday. The elections were schedued for April 25.

Sri Lanka will not be in a position to conduct parliamentary elections due to the coronavirus outbreak, Mahinda Deshapriya, the chairman of the country's election commission, said.

Globally, there are almost 219,000 reported cases of coronavirus and over 8,900 deaths.

Over 20,000 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, over 5,000 more than China reported during the peak of the virus in Wuhan.

The virus has now been confirmed in 172 countries and territories.

In Sri Lanka, there are over 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far.

Earlier this week, Sri Lanka banned all incoming flights for two weeks, and imposed a curfew in some areas under the prcationary measures.

The authorities also announced closure of schools, bringing forward the holidays by three weeks.

On Wednesday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said there was no need for a lockdown.

“Even during the 30-year war, during the tenure of the Rajapaksa government, we did not take any decision to lockdown cities or the country," the Sri Lankan President said.

"We managed to defeat LTTE terrorism unlike other countries in the world. Other countries may have the best medical facilities but we managed to cure infected people with our efforts," Gotabaya Rajapaksa added.

