Coronavirus cases climb to 43 in Sri Lanka; no lockdown, says President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 43 in the country with nine more testing positive for the virus on Tuesday.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said there was no need for a lockdown.

“Even during the 30-year war, during the tenure of the Rajapaksa government, we did not take any decision to lockdown cities or the country," the Sri Lankan President said.

"We managed to defeat LTTE terrorism unlike other countries in the world. Other countries may have the best medical facilities but we managed to cure infected people with our efforts," Gotabaya Rajapaksa added.

Meanwhile, in Colombo, the municipal corporation decided to close all parks including sports fields, libraries and other public places for the next two weeks.

The government extended the validity period of visas for foreigners who are currently residing in Sri Lanka. The Lankan government said the validity period of all types of Visas would be extended for a period of 30 days with effect from March 14 to April 20.

According to reports, one of the confirmed cases of coronavirus also includes an Army officer with travel history to Italy.

The country's prison department ordered that visitors wouldn't be allowed to meet prison inmates in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.