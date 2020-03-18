Coronavirus confirmed cases surge to 237 in Pakistan

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose sharply in Pakistan to 237 on Tuesday.

The number increased after conflicting statements were made by authorities on the nation's first casualty due to the viral infection even as Prime Minister Imran Khan's warning that he fears Pakistan won't be able to cope with a major outbreak, saying the country's health facilities would be overwhelmed and would lack resources.

The Sindh province is the worst-hit with 172 cases, followed by 26 in Punjab, 16 each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, five in Gilgit-Baltistan and two in Islamabad.

Addressing the nation on the government's efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that the viral infection will spread further in the country.

"I want to tell you that this virus will spread. As you have seen, it will spread, as it is spreading in the world and especially in countries that are far advance than us," he said in a television interview.

He said 9,00,000 people have been screened so far at airports across Pakistan, as part of government's measures to combat COVID-19.

Khan said the government rejected a proposal to close down cities as it will hit hard poor people "will die of hunger".

He said the government has set up a National Coordination Committee, supported by a core panel of medical experts, to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Khan said the government has also set up a committee to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, there were conflicting statements on the first coronavirus death in Pakistan.

Earlier, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid in a press conference in Lahore confirmed Pakistan's first casualty due to the novel coronavirus.