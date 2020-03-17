Pakistan reports first coronavirus death in Lahore

Pakistan's Federal Health Ministry command and control centre on coronavirus confirmed first death due to the virus in Punjab province.

Also Read: Coronavirus cases surge to 184 in Pakistan; 150 reported in Sindh

According to authorities, Lahore reported the first coronavirus death even as the number of coronavirus cases climbed to 193 in Pakistan.

Watch Video:

Sindh reported a huge spike in coronavirus cases with 150 people being affected due to the virus with Balouchistan reporting at least ten confirmed cases.

Also Read: Amid coronavirus outbreak, face masks disappear in Pakistan

In Punjab at least six coronavirus cases have been reported. Reports say at least 700 people have been quarantined in the area.

The government announced major disinfection campaign in Islamabad airport as the number of cases continued to rise in the country.

Pakistan meanwhile has shut the Torkham and Chaman border-crossing points with Afghanistan including its borders with Iran in order to contain the virus.