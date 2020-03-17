Coronavirus cases surge to 184 in Pakistan; 150 reported in Sindh

Pakistan reported a huge spike in coronavirus cases with 184 people affected with the most in Sindh.

Sindh province in Pakistan reported 47 new cases with the number of those affected due to COVID-19 rising to 150 with reports indicating the Sindh government thinking of closing restaurants.

The Sindh government has reportedly set up centres in Sukkur with beds and isolation wards to contain the virus.

"We’ve increased our diagnostic capacity, and are now able to carry out coronavirus test in 13 labs across the country," PM Imran Khan's special assistant Dr Zafar Mirza said.

According to reports, China has provided emergency assistance to Pakistan for coronavirus prevention.

"We are alert to the dangers & have put in place sufficient protocols for the safety and health of our people. The WHO has commended our efforts as being amongst the best in the world," Pakistan PM Imran Khan said.

China Global Television Network (CGTN) said that the country has sent 12,000 test kits, 300,000 masks, 10,000 protective suits.

"Exponential increase is largely due to the recent inflow of people brought in from Taftan after a purported quarantine," Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said.