Coronavirus cases surge to 93 in Pakistan; 76 people test positive in Sindh

Pakistan reported at least 93 confirmed cases of coronavirus with Sindh province accounting for the most number of cases.

Lawmaker Murtaza Wahab in a tweet said: "So far 50 people who had arrived in Sukkur from Taftaan have tested positive, 25 at Karachi & one at Hyderabad."

"So the total patients have reached 76 in Sindh," he added.

Pakistan had already decided to shut all its schools on Friday as the government announced it was closing its land border with Iran and Afghanistan over the rising cases of coronavirus.

"It has been decided that all borders will remain closed for 15 days," Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said.

Flights to and from Iran were already closed by Pakistan earlier. Meanwhile, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced it was stopping flight operations to Saudi Arabia for the next two weeks over coronavirus.

Pakistan's national carrier said that PIA flights from Jeddah and Madina will continue till March 17 to carry Umra passengers back home.

SAARC nations had got together for a video-conference on coronavirus. India proposed a series of measures, including setting up an emergency fund where New Delhi offered $10 million.

During the call, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani said," the closing of borders will result in a significant problem of availability of food, medicines & basic goods".