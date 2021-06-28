'Slip of tongue': Imran Khan's aide protects PM's comment on Osama Bin Laden

Almost a year after Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, labelled Osama Bin Laden as a “shaheed”, his aide and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry justified it as a "slip of tongue".

The incident had taken place on June 25 last year Imran Khan had complained about the US troops entering Pakistan and killing Osama Bin Laden without keeping the Pakistan government in loop.

"I don't think there's a country which supported the war on terror and had to face embarrassment for it. Pakistan was also openly blamed for US' failure in Afghanistan," Khan had said in the Parliament.

"For Pakistanis across the globe, it was an embarrassing moment when the Americans came and killed Osama bin Laden at Abottabad...martyred him. The whole world started abusing us after that. Our ally came inside our country and killed someone without informing us. And, 70,000 Pakistanis died because of the US' war on terror," he added.

After a year, Khan’s aide and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has clarified it to be a 'slip of tongue'. "It was a slip of the tongue. He had clarified it," Chaudhary said.

Khan’s remarks resurfaced last week too when Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi shied away from calling Osama Bin Laden a 'terrorist'.