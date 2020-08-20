Shah Mahmood Qureshi to visit Hainan for China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ strategic dialogue

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi accompanied by his officers is paying an official visit to Hainan, China from August 20-21, 2020.

Qureshi will lead the Pakistan side in the Second Round of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue.

During the Dialogue both sides will, discuss cooperation on Covid-19, bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The visit will play an important role in further strengthening Pakistan-China "All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership" and deepen strategic communication and coordination with China on a range of issues.

Pakistan and China are longtime allies and partners in the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which has seen Beijing pledge over $60 billion for infrastructure projects in Pakistan, central to China’s wider Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to develop land and sea trade routes in Asia and beyond.

