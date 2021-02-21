Roadside bombs in Afghanistan kill three, wound 20

Separate roadside bomb explosions in Afghanistan killed at least three people including a child and wounded 20 others on Sunday.

Kabul police spokesperson Ferdaws Faramarz said that a roadside bomb explosion targetted a police car, killing the driver and a nearby child as well as wounding five other civilians.

The injured people also include children.

The second explosion was caused by a bomb placed in a crowded market in southern Helmand province, killing one civilian and wounding 15 others including two police.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for any of the attacks.

Afghan police officials says that an investigation were underway.

Afghanistan has seen a nationwide spike in bombings, targetted killings and violence on the battlefield as peace negotiations in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government have stalled. It's been over a month since the sides last met to discuss how to proceed.