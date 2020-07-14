PM Oli's remarks on Ayodhya & Lord Ram not to debase significance of Ayodhya: Nepal

Nepal Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a clarification on Prime Minister KP Oli's remarks on Monday on Ayodhya and Lord Ram and said as there have been several myths and references about Shri Ram and places associated with him, PM was highlighting the importance of further studies and research of vast cultural geography Ramayana represents to obtain facts.

The remarks made by the prime minister is not linked to any political subject, Nepal Ministry of Foreign Affairs said and added, that the PM had no intention to hurt the feeling and sentiment of anyone.

The remarks were not to debasing the significance of Ayodhya and the cultural value it bears, it added.

Oli said on Monday that that "real Ayodhya lies in Nepal, not in India", and added "Lord Ram is Nepali not Indian".

Oli had earlier accused the Indian government of wanting to topple his government after he had issued the new Nepal map.

The Nepal prime minister had also alleged the coronavirus cases in his country were due to the number of people coming from India.