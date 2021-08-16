Peaceful transition: Karzai, Abdullah, Hekmatyar form coordination council for Afghanistan

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, and a former prime minister, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, have formed a coordination council to prevent chaos and manage the peace process better for a peaceful transition, as Ashraf Ghani has left the country.

Karzai has said that to prevent chaos and reduce the suffering of the people, and to better manage the affairs related to peace and for a peaceful transfer, the three senior politicians had decided to form the Coordination Council.

According to the reports by ToloNews, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of Hezb-e-Islami of Afghanistan and a former prime minister, on Sunday said that the Ashraf Ghani government had refused to give up the war with the Taliban.

As per Hekmatyar, the Ghani government had refused the transfer of power to an interim government that is acceptable to all.

He also said the Ghani government had failed to provide security in Kabul.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Tolo News that Ghani and his aides, Rola Ghani, Mohib and Fazli, flew first to Tajikistan and then to Oman where they are present.

Meanwhile, former presidents Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah have said in separate messages said that they are in Kabul to ensure the safety of the citizens.

Abdullah in a message said that he and former President Hamid Karzai were in Kabul and called on the people to remain calm.

"Afghanistan is facing difficult days and nights, but I hope Afghans will achieve peace," Abdullah said.