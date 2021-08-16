LIVE: Afghanistan has ‘broken shackles of slavery’, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Imran Khan said that it is very necessary to break the shackles of slavery. Photograph: WION
The Afghanistan government's shockingly rapid fall, with the Taliban seizing the presidential palace on Sunday night, had sparked fear in Kabul.
Thousands of Afghans gathered at the Kabul airport last evening, anxious to flee the country.
The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged Taliban and all other parties "to exercise utmost restraint in order to protect lives and ensure that humanitarian needs can be addressed," the UN said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who previously stated that the Taliban are ordinary citizens rather than armed groups, stated today that Afghanistan has broken the bonds of slavery, referring to events in the neighbouring nation where the Afghan Taliban have taken power.
Aug 16, 2021, 05:31 PM
Russia says Taliban does not pose threat to Central Asia: Report
Russia does not view the Taliban in Afghanistan as a threat to Central Asia, President Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan was quoted as saying by TASS news agency on August 16.
The Afghan government collapsed on August 15 as the Taliban entered Kabul virtually unopposed. The official, Zamir Kabulov, said Moscow had prepared the ground in advance to establish contact with the Taliban.
Aug 16, 2021, 05:17 PM
ALSO READ | Afghanistan: Where did US go wrong in fight against Taliban?
The chaos and utter collapse of Afghan government power in Afghanistan has strongly drawn attention to the way US fought its longest war and the apparent speedy exit that was followed by rapid gains by Taliban.
Aug 16, 2021, 05:05 PM
Pictures | Kabul airport mobbed as Afghans make a desperate dash to exit
Dramatic images have expounded, showing a scene of chaos on the runway, with civilians frantically clambering up an already overcrowded and buckling set of airstairs. click to see images.
Aug 16, 2021, 04:38 PM
The UK's ambassador to Afghanistan remains in Kabul
Sir Laurie Bristow stayed behind in Kabul to help a small team of diplomats process visa applications, Sky News understands.
Around 4,000 British nationals and eligible Afghans are thought to be in the city and in need of evacuation.
Aug 16, 2021, 04:05 PM
Pakistan PM Imran Khan said, "It is harder to throw off the chains of cultural enslavement. What is happening in Afghanistan now, they have broken the shackles of slavery".
Aug 16, 2021, 03:55 PM
How did this happen? Why didn't the Afghan army put up a fight?
As foreign troops began their final withdrawal in May, Washington and Kabul were confident the Afghan military would put up a strong fight against the Taliban.
With more than 300,000 personnel and multi-billion-dollar equipment more advanced than the Taliban arsenal, Afghan forces were formidable -- on paper.
In reality, they were plagued by corruption, poor leadership, lack of training and plummeting morale for years. Desertions were common and US government inspectors had long warned that the force was unsustainable.
Afghan forces put up strong resistance this summer in some areas such as Lashkar Gah in the south, but they now faced the Taliban without regular US air strikes and military support.
Faced with the smaller but highly motivated and cohesive enemy, many soldiers and even entire units simply deserted or surrendered, leaving the insurgents to capture city after city.
Aug 16, 2021, 03:52 PM
How did the Taliban take advantage of low morale?
The seeds for the collapse were sown last year when Washington signed a deal with the insurgents to withdraw its troops completely.
For the Taliban, it was the beginning of their victory after nearly two decades of war. For many demoralised Afghans, it was betrayal and abandonment.
They continued to attack government forces but started to combine those with targeted killings of journalists and rights activists, ramping up an environment of fear.
They also pushed a narrative of inevitable Taliban victory in their propaganda and psychological operations.
Soldiers and local officials were reportedly bombarded with text messages in some areas, urging them to surrender or cooperate with the Taliban to avoid a worse fate.
Many were offered safe passage if they did not put up a fight, while others were reached through tribal and village elders.
Aug 16, 2021, 03:50 PM
What happened to the anti-Taliban warlords and their militias?
With Afghan forces unable to hold off the Taliban advances, many of Afghanistan's famed -- and notorious -- warlords rallied their militias and promised a black eye to the Taliban if they attacked their cities.
But with confidence plunging in the ability of Afghanistan's government to survive, never mind hold off the insurgents, the writing was also on the wall for the warlords.
Their cities fell without a fight. Warlord Ismail Khan in the western city of Herat was captured by the Taliban as it fell.
Abdul Rashid Dostum and Atta Mohammad Noor in the north fled to Uzbekistan, as their militia members abandoned humvees, weapons and even their uniforms on the road out of Mazar-i-Sharif.
Aug 16, 2021, 03:49 PM
THIS IS HOW TALIBAN TOOK OVER AFGHANISTAN SO QUICKLY
How were the Taliban able to do this so quickly?
The Taliban had started putting deals and surrender arrangements in place reportedly long before the launch of their blitz in May.
From individual soldiers and low-level government officials to apparently provincial governors and ministers, the insurgents pressed for deals -- with the Taliban all but victorious, why put up a fight?
The strategy proved immensely effective.
The images from their final march to Kabul were not of bodies in the streets and bloody battlefields, but of Taliban and government officials sitting comfortably on couches as they formalised the handover of cities and provinces.
According to one reported US estimate less than a month before the fall of Kabul, the Afghan government could collapse in 90 days.
But once the Taliban captured their first provincial capital, it took less than two weeks.
Aug 16, 2021, 03:32 PM
People desparately running with the aircrafts. Shocking images from #Kabul airport. Watch!#Taliban #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/jGsArPzozo— WION (@WIONews) August 16, 2021
Aug 16, 2021, 03:31 PM
#LIVE | Watch WION's in-depth coverage of Afghanistan as Taliban take control of Kabul, President Ashraf Ghani leaves the country#taliban #ashrafghani #kabul #Afganistan @sidhant @AnasMallick https://t.co/DONVv0U1L5— WION (@WIONews) August 16, 2021
Aug 16, 2021, 03:16 PM
Shocking: Not an Hollywood movie, this is Kabul international airport right now. pic.twitter.com/LLDQrKyLGs— Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) August 16, 2021
Aug 16, 2021, 02:42 PM
Taliban soldiers inside our compound in Kabul. So far they are polite, enquiring about our weapons (of the security team). They are collected govt issued weapons. They have also agreed to keep the compound safe pic.twitter.com/vlqHLAvtDL— Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) August 16, 2021
Aug 16, 2021, 02:28 PM
Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan will meet with the Taliban in Kabul on Tuesday, foreign ministry official Zamir Kabulov said.
"Our ambassador is in contact with the Taliban leadership, tomorrow he will meet with the Taliban security coordinator," Kabulov said in a interview to the Ekho Moskvy radio station on Monday, adding that Moscow will decide on recognising the new government based on its "conduct".
Aug 16, 2021, 02:14 PM
China said its embassy in Kabul is "still operating normally" amid Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.
"We hope that the Taliban can unite with the different parties and different ethnic groups of Afghanistan to build a widely inclusive political framework that is fit for Afghanistan's situation, so as to lay the foundation for enduring peace in Afghanistan," China's foreign ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said.
Aug 16, 2021, 01:57 PM
France said it will evacuate its personnel from Monday and they will be transported to a base in the United Arab Emirates which will reportedly serve as a military hub to ensure the back and forth between Abu Dhabi and Kabul during the repatriation operation.
Aug 16, 2021, 01:10 PM
Watch: Ex-Afghanistan government adviser Torek Farhadi speaks to WION on Taliban's siege
Taliban fighters patrolled Kabul on Monday after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war as thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the country.
President Ashraf Ghani had fled the country on Sunday night as Taliban militants encircled the capital capping a military victory that saw them capture several key cities in just 10 days.
Aug 16, 2021, 01:05 PM
Afghans gather at the tarmac of Kabul airport as they prepare to flee the country with the Taliban in control of the capital.
Aug 16, 2021, 12:54 PM
At least five people have been killed inside Kabul airport, according to Reuters.
Hundreds had gathered at the airport as US troops fired in the air amid the confusion as the US embassy in Kabul tweeted to tell American nationals and Afghans to "not travel to the airport".
The US said it had evacuated its entire embassy staff to the airport, but they were being kept separate from those without permission to travel.
Aug 16, 2021, 12:44 PM
How Taliban emerged & seized Afghanistan despite US involvement
The Taliban which has now become the dominant force in Afghanistan seeking to change the power equations in the country ran one of the world's most repressive governments from 1996 to 2001.
The Taliban, which means "students" in the Pashto language, emerged in 1994 around the southern Afghan city of Kandahar.
It was one of the factions fighting a civil war for control of the country following the withdrawal of the Soviet Union and subsequent collapse of the government.
Aug 16, 2021, 11:57 AM
Airlines reroute flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace as Taliban enters Kabul
Major airlines including, United Airlines, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic said they were not using the Afghanistan's airspace.
Flight-tracking website FlightRadar24 showed few commercial flights over Afghanistan at 0300 GMT on Monday.
The US Federal Aviation Administration in July had imposed new flight restrictions over Afghanistan for US airlines and other US operators.
Aug 16, 2021, 11:27 AM
This is, perhaps, one of the saddest images I've seen from #Afghanistan. A people who are desperate and abandoned. No aid agencies, no UN, no government. Nothing. pic.twitter.com/LCeDEOR3lR— Nicola Careem (@NicolaCareem) August 16, 2021
All commercial flights are suspended at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, a statement reads.— TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 16, 2021
The statement calls on the people to avoid crowds at the airport. pic.twitter.com/qKwM8mFgQ1
Aug 16, 2021, 10:30 AM
Reports said US troops fired shots into the air at Kabul airport as Afghans crowded onto the tarmac.
Aug 16, 2021, 09:48 AM
As Kabul descended in chaos, India was ready for UNSC meet on Afghanistan on Sunday
India is the president of UNSC for the month of August and as the president takes crucial decisions on key meetings and agenda at the high table.
For any meeting to take place, India has to receive a request and a consensus need to be formed.
After consultations, a broad consensus at UNSC was achieved to have the meeting at 10 am EST (7.30 am IST) on Monday.
Aug 16, 2021, 09:12 AM
As US officials leave Afghanistan, former president Trump called Joe Biden to resign.
"It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan," Trump said in a statement.
Taliban took control of Kabul on Sunday just days before the US troop pullout from Afghanistan.
"What Joe Biden has done with Afghanistan is legendary. It will go down as one of the greatest defeats in American history," Trump said.
Biden had announced all US troops would be out of Afghanistan by August 31. However, ahead of the deadline the Taliban seized Kabul after surging through provincial capitals as they launched a massive offensive to retake key towns and districts in Afghanistan.
Aug 16, 2021, 08:32 AM
A US military helicopter is pictured flying above the US embassy in Kabul as officials leave the complex as Taliban take control of the capital.
European nations and the EU scrambled to evacuate their citizens and local staff from Kabul on Sunday, as NATO said it would keep the airport open.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance "was helping keep Kabul airport open to facilitate and coordinate evacuations" after consulting member countries.
European Council President Charles Michel tweeted that he was in close contact with Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief.
"Security of EU citizens, staff and their families is priority in short term," he added. "Equally clear that many lessons will need to be drawn."
Aug 16, 2021, 08:25 AM
Nepal seeks international aid to get its citizens out of Afghanistan
Nepal has officially written letters to the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Japan and United Nations to help in the repatriation of Nepali nationals working in diplomatic missions and international organizations.
The development comes after the Taliban took control of the presidential palace soon after president Ashraf Ghani fled the country for Tajikistan.
Taliban are set to declare Afghanistan as an Islamic Emirate soon, as per senior members of the militant group.
Aug 16, 2021, 08:03 AM
US State Department said Kabul's Hamid Karzai international airport has been secured by the US military as hundreds gathered for the final evacuation from the country as the Taliban took control of the capital on Sunday.
The US embassy staff in the Afghan capital been completely evacuated.
Aug 16, 2021, 07:47 AM
'Taliban have won': Rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday, saying he had done so to prevent a "flood of bloodshed", as the Taliban reached Kabul after an astonishing rout of government forces.
Ghani's departure from office was one of the key demands of the Taliban in months of peace talks with the government.
Aug 16, 2021, 07:32 AM
'War is over in Afghanistan', says Taliban as US is stunned by Ghani govt’s collapse
US President Joe Biden and other top officials were left stunned by the pace of the Taliban's nearly complete takeover of Afghanistan.
The planned withdrawal of US forces has now become a mission to ensure a safe evacuation.
Aug 16, 2021, 07:06 AM
#LIVE | Watch WION's in-depth coverage of Afghanistan as Taliban take control of Kabul, President Ashraf Ghani leaves the country#taliban #ashrafghani #kabul #Afganistan @sidhant @AnasMallick https://t.co/DONVv0U1L5— WION (@WIONews) August 16, 2021
Aug 16, 2021, 06:43 AM
The United States government on Monday lowered its flag at the Kabul embassy as diplomats and officials prepared to leave the country amid the Taliban advance into the capital.
The Pentagon and US State Department in a joint statement said: "We are completing a series of steps to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport to enable the safe departure of US and allied personnel from Afghanistan via civilian and military flights."
Aug 16, 2021, 06:29 AM
Aug 16, 2021, 06:27 AM
'Don't be afraid of us': Taliban take over Kabul as President Ghani leaves Afghan
Taliban have also claimed that they have no intention of "taking revenge" from the Afghan forces and the pro-government soldiers and officials should join hands with the Taliban for the 'betterment of the nation'.
Aug 16, 2021, 06:24 AM
Taliban to declare Afghanistan an Islamic Emirate as President Ghani exits country
After conquering Mazar-e-sharif and Jalalabad overnight, the Taliban turned towards Kabul and took control of the city by the end of the day. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, however, left the country in secret