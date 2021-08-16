Ex Afghanistan Government Adviser Torek Farhadi talks to WION on Taliban's siege

Aug 16, 2021, 12:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Taliban has captured Kabul and entered inside the presidential palace in the region. The President and the VP fled the country owing to Taliban's siege. Ex Afghanistan Government Adviser Torek Farhadi talks to WION about the matter.
