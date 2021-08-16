'Taliban have won': Rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday, saying he had done so to prevent a "flood of bloodshed", as the Taliban reached Kabul after an astonishing rout of government forces.

Ghani leaves Afghanistan

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani prided himself on being one of the foremost global experts on failed states, only to watch his administration collapse.

He was elected in 2014 on promises to remake Afghanistan.

But the 72-year-old may ultimately be remembered for making little headway against the deep-rooted government corruption that likely underwrote his demise.

He fled the country on Sunday, saying he had done so to prevent a "flood of bloodshed", as the Taliban reached Kabul after an astonishing rout of government forces.

"The Taliban have won with the judgement of their swords and guns, and are now responsible for the honour, property and self-preservation of their countrymen," he said in a statement posted to Facebook.

(Photograph:AFP)