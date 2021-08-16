Ashraf Ghani speaks out after he fled Kabul, 'resigned to prevent bloodshed'

Aug 16, 2021, 01:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani has put out his first statement after he fled Kabul on Sunday. Defending his stance to leave the country, Ghani said that he has resigned to prevent bloodshed in the county.
Read in App