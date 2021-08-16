How Taliban emerged & seized Afghanistan despite US involvement

Taliban, which means "students" in the Pashto language, emerged in 1994 around the southern Afghan city of Kandahar.

Taliban's rule

The Taliban which has now become the dominant force in Afghanistan seeking to change the power equations in the country ran one of the world's most repressive governments from 1996 to 2001.

There were public executions, stonings, strict interpretations of Sharia, or Islamic religious law, women not being allowed to work, and girls not allowed to attend school.

Women had to cover their faces and be accompanied by a male relative if they wanted to venture out of their homes. Men were not allowed to trim their beards.

Now, the group is seeking to present a more moderate face.

As he militant group seized the capital, it said, All those who have previously worked and helped the invaders (Western troops), or are now standing in the ranks of the corrupt administration of Kabul, the Islamic Emirate has opened its door for them and have announced for them amnesty."

(Photograph:AFP)