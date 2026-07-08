/How the F-22 corrects flight errors in real time

The F-22 Raptor uses a digital fly-by-wire system to stabilise its airframe. Advanced 32-bit processors and gyroscopes calculate rapid corrections, adjusting thrust nozzles automatically.
The F-22 Raptor is purposely designed with reduced natural aerodynamic stability to increase overall manoeuvrability. If a sudden disturbance occurs, the aircraft's flight path will diverge rapidly in pitch. The flight control system relies on rate gyroscopes placed about 150 inches aft of the cockpit to sense these rapid changes.
The aircraft relies on an advanced digital fly-by-wire system, completely replacing heavy mechanical flight control cables. When the pilot moves the control stick, the physical inputs are converted directly into electronic signals. Flight control computers then calculate the exact actuator movements required to safely achieve the desired manoeuvre.
The aircraft computers utilise onboard sensors and accelerometers to sense any rotation across the pitch, roll, and yaw axes. This critical sensor data creates a continuous and closed feedback loop. The processing computers automatically adjust the aircraft's control surfaces to maintain stable flight without any direct pilot involvement.
To maintain absolute stability and control, the flight computers manage traditional surfaces like flaperons, ailerons, and rudders. They also control the two-dimensional thrust vectoring nozzles on the Pratt & Whitney F119 engines. These engine nozzles continuously adjust the exhaust flow to provide essential and rapid pitch control.
The aircraft's processing architecture relies on Common Integrated Processors to handle immense amounts of flight and sensor data. This raw data travels rapidly through the aircraft via 400 Mbps fibre optic buses. The processing backbone features dual, independent 32-bit Intel 80960 microprocessors running at 25 MHz.