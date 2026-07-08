/How the F-22 lands safely without using a braking parachute

The F-22 Raptor safely lands without a parachute using a 10-degree aerodynamic braking posture. It relies on high-drag outward rudders and 4,000 PSI carbon wheel brakes to stop from 150 knots.
Unlike many older fighter jets, the F-22 Raptor relies on exactly zero braking parachutes to slow down after touching the runway. This careful engineering choice completely maintains its crucial stealth profile during operations. The advanced aircraft relies entirely on aerodynamic forces and heavy-duty mechanical brakes to safely halt.
As the main wheels touch the runway, the pilot holds the aircraft in a 10 to 15-degree nose-up attitude. This specific posture exposes the aircraft's entire underbelly to the oncoming air to create massive aerodynamic drag. This crucial technique significantly reduces the forward speed before the front wheel finally drops.
The F-22 Raptor's advanced flight computers automatically shift its two vertical rudders outwards symmetrically to act as a high-drag airbrake. These specific movements create extra air resistance without exposing a traditional dorsal airbrake panel. This design thoroughly protects the radar cross section while bleeding off kinetic energy.
Once the heavy jet fully settles onto the runway, its advanced carbon wheel brakes activate to handle the remaining speed. These heavy-duty brakes operate using a powerful 4,000 PSI hydraulic system to generate extreme stopping power. The specialised carbon materials easily absorb the intense heat generated from runway friction.
The F-22 Raptor routinely touches the runway at fast approach speeds nearing 150 knots. To prevent the small tyres from locking up or bursting under this extreme operational stress, an automated anti-skid system carefully manages the brake pressure. This technology guarantees a smooth deceleration down to a safe taxi speed.