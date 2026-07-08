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Why the F-22's tyres wear out so quickly

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 24:26 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 24:26 IST

F-22 Raptor tyres wear out rapidly due to 150 mph landing speeds, a 60,000-pound landing weight, and extreme 320 PSI inflation. These tyres often require replacement after 30 to 50 landings.

150 MPH Touchdown Speeds
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(Photograph: AI generated)

150 MPH Touchdown Speeds

The F-22 Raptor lands at high approach speeds that frequently exceed 150 mph. When the stationary tyres hit the runway, rapid acceleration causes immediate skidding. This immense friction burns the rubber instantly, drastically shortening the tyre's operational lifespan.

60,000 Pounds Of Weight
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(Photograph: AI generated)

60,000 Pounds Of Weight

While its maximum takeoff weight is heavier, the F-22 often lands weighing roughly 60,000 pounds. This massive load is completely distributed across a very small surface footprint. Such highly concentrated downward pressure accelerates tread degradation during every single touchdown.

Just 3 Small Wheels
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Just 3 Small Wheels

To maintain a strict low radar signature, the Raptor must hide its landing gear inside tight internal bays. The aircraft relies on just three relatively small wheels to support its entire frame. These smaller tyres simply possess less rubber volume to absorb severe landing stresses.

Extreme 320 PSI Pressure
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Extreme 320 PSI Pressure

To support the jet's immense weight on such compact wheels, the tyres are inflated with nitrogen to roughly 320 PSI. This is significantly higher than standard commercial aircraft tyres. This required structural rigidity increases the tread wear against abrasive runway surfaces.

30 To 50 Landings
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(Photograph: AI generated)

30 To 50 Landings

Because of these extreme operational demands, fighter jet tyres wear out much faster than heavy airliner equivalents. While passenger jets routinely complete hundreds of runway cycles, F-22 tyres frequently require complete replacement after just 30 to 50 landings to ensure maximum safety.

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