WATCH - Kabul chaos: Shocking videos and photos from Afghanistan after Taliban takeover

Horrifying scenes from Afghanistan are now making their way to the internet as thousands try to flee the war torn country that is falling deeper into the hands of militant group Taliban, than ever before.

The Afghan government collapsed on August 15 as the Taliban entered Kabul virtually unopposed leading to massive chaos and utter disruption of law and order. With fear and mass displacement of people from their homes courtesy the unforeseen circumstances, Afghanistan is now facing a humanitarian crisis.

Here are some visuals that have been reported from Afghanistan as people hastily try to leave the country:

In a desperate attempt to leave #Afghanistan, people are hanging on to the tires and the wing of the plane. Watch horrifying video of people falling from a flight takeoff at #Kabul Airport pic.twitter.com/2g1DW29jSU — WION (@WIONews) August 16, 2021 ×

After the Taliban swept #Kabul, residents are desperate to flee #Afghanistan. Watch the chaos at the Kabul airport. pic.twitter.com/WbxK1wzHdM — WION (@WIONews) August 16, 2021 ×

As the Taliban take control of the #Afghanistan presidential palace, former Afghan President #AshrafGhani's poster was pulled down. Watch! pic.twitter.com/UL6VcwyRow — WION (@WIONews) August 16, 2021 ×

#InPics | Dramatic images have expounded, showing a scene of chaos on the runway, with civilians frantically clambering up an already overcrowded and buckling set of airstairshttps://t.co/NmSGpSC5Kb — WION (@WIONews) August 16, 2021 ×

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of these videos and images.