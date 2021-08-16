WATCH - Kabul chaos: Shocking videos and photos from Afghanistan after Taliban takeover

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Aug 16, 2021, 05:31 PM(IST)

Afghanistan crisis Photograph:( AFP )

The Afghanistan government's shocking fall, with the Taliban seizing the presidential palace on Sunday night, had sparked fear in Kabul. Thousands of Afghans gathered at the Kabul airport last evening, anxious to flee the country. 

Horrifying scenes from Afghanistan are now making their way to the internet as thousands try to flee the war torn country that is falling deeper into the hands of militant group Taliban, than ever before. 

The Afghan government collapsed on August 15 as the Taliban entered Kabul virtually unopposed leading to massive chaos and utter disruption of law and order. With fear and mass displacement of people from their homes courtesy the unforeseen circumstances, Afghanistan is now facing a humanitarian crisis.

Here are some visuals that have been reported from Afghanistan as people hastily try to leave the country:

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of these videos and images.

