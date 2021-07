Taxi to the Dark Side

The Oscar-winning documentary concerns the death of Dilawar, an Afghan peanut farmer, who gave up farming to become a taxi driver and who died after several days of beating at the Bagram detention centre.

During the Academy acceptance speech for the 'Best Documentary Feature' Academy Award, director Alex Gibney said:

''This is dedicated to two people who are no longer with us, Dilawar, the young Afghan taxi driver, and my father, a navy interrogator who urged me to make this film because of his fury about what was being done to the rule of law. Let's hope we can turn this country around, move away from the dark side and back to the light.''

(Photograph:Twitter)