In Pics | Kabul airport mobbed as Afghans make a desperate dash to exit

Dramatic images have expounded, showing a scene of chaos on the runway, with civilians frantically clambering up an already overcrowded and buckling set of airstairs. Scroll to see images. 

View in App

US soldiers guard

Afghans crowd at the airport as US soldiers stand guard in Kabul on August 16, 2021

(Photograph:AFP)

Chaos at Kabul airport

Afghans crowd at the tarmac of the Kabul airport on August 16, 2021, to flee the country as the Taliban were in control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the insurgents had won the 20-year war.

(Photograph:AFP)

Commercial flights cancelled

US troops fired shots into the air and all commercial flights were cancelled at Kabul airport Monday as thousands of Afghans crowded onto the tarmac in the hope of catching any flight out after the weekend Taliban takeover.

(Photograph:AFP)

Taliban soldiers guard the green zone

Taliban fighters stand guard at an entrance of the green zone area in Kabul on August 16, 2021, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war.

(Photograph:AFP)

Before Taliban took over

This picture taken on August 14, 2021, before Taliban entered Kabul, shows military helicopters standing on the tarmac of military airport in Kabul.

(Photograph:AFP)

Read in App