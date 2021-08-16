In Pics | Kabul airport mobbed as Afghans make a desperate dash to exit

Afghans crowd at the airport as US soldiers stand guard in Kabul on August 16, 2021
(Photograph:AFP)
Chaos at Kabul airport
Afghans crowd at the tarmac of the Kabul airport on August 16, 2021, to flee the country as the Taliban were in control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the insurgents had won the 20-year war.
(Photograph:AFP)
Commercial flights cancelled
US troops fired shots into the air and all commercial flights were cancelled at Kabul airport Monday as thousands of Afghans crowded onto the tarmac in the hope of catching any flight out after the weekend Taliban takeover.
(Photograph:AFP)
Taliban soldiers guard the green zone
Taliban fighters stand guard at an entrance of the green zone area in Kabul on August 16, 2021, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war.
(Photograph:AFP)
Before Taliban took over
This picture taken on August 14, 2021, before Taliban entered Kabul, shows military helicopters standing on the tarmac of military airport in Kabul.