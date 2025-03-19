Naseer Soomro, Pakistan’s tallest man, has passed away in Shikarpur. His funeral prayers were held on Tuesday morning. He passed away at the age of 55 following a prolonged battle with lung disease.

Struggled with health issues for months

Standing at 7 feet 9 inches, Soomro had been suffering from a severe lung condition that led to frequent hospitalisations. Despite receiving treatment in Karachi and showing temporary signs of recovery, his health deteriorated further in recent months.

Recognised as one of the tallest men in the world, Soomro’s extraordinary height brought him national and international fame. His presence put Pakistan on the global map, and in recognition of his stature, he was offered a job with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

PIA wrote on its X account, “The tallest man in #Pakistan & a valued #PIA’s airport customer services team member, Mr Naseer Soomro has left this world for his eternal abode. Prayers and thoughts for his family & kin to bear this great loss!”

Tributes pour in

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed deep sorrow over Soomro’s passing, acknowledging his significance and contribution to Pakistan’s recognition on the world stage.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed deep sorrow and offered his condolences to Soomro’s family.

(With inputs from agencies)