Marathi TV actor Sanket Korlekar was a victim of a terrible street crime as snatchers on a bike stole his expensive phone while he was in an autorickshaw. The incident took place in Mumbai’s Thane area near Viviana Mall. Thieves on bike stole his iPhone 16 Pro Max, valued at Rs 1.70 lakh.

Sanket took to Instagram to share his ordeal and traumatic experience warning people to stay alert while on the road. He narrated he was travelling in an autorickshaw when the bikers forcefully grabbed his phone from his hand, despite it being attached to a band on his wrist.

Sanket urges people to stay alert

In his Instagram post, he urged people to stay alert. He said, “I have full faith in the police, and they will try their best to find my phone. However, the main matter of concern is that the incidents of mobile snatching have increased a lot in Thane. When I went to file an FIR, one more person came with the same complaint. That person’s phone was also snatched opposite Viviana Mall.”

Sanket also filed an FIR at Rabodi police station and expressed his faith in the police, hoping they would track down the culprits. However, he highlighted that mobile snatching incidents have been on the rise in Thane, mentioning that another person at the police station had come to file a similar complaint regarding a phone theft.

He also added, “I would like to urge Thane Police to increase security in the city to curb these snatching cases. The cops need to bust the racket. This incident can happen with anyone, including women. So, please be alert.”

Sanket Korlekar is known for his roles in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Ajunahi Barsat Aahe.