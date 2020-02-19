Pakistan does not mention Dawood Ibrahim in its response to FATF

Pakistan has not mentioned mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar who according to the UN has links to al Qaeda, in its response to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)body’s ongoing plenary meeting in Paris, where one of the key decisions to be made whether to keep the country on the “grey list”.

Dawood Ibrahim was designated as a global terrorist in November 2003 by United Nations, and his location as Karachi.

According to reports, Pakistan in its repose to the body, which was set up to counterterror financing and money laundering, on Tuesday, stated that it has successfully implemented 14 of the 27 action points laid down by FATF, and that it has partly implemented 11 more, but a report quoting senior officials familiar with the country’s submission stated that that the report has no mention of Dawood.

A decision by FATF is expected on Friday. According to counterterror operatives based in New Delhi and Mumbai, Dawood is living in Karachi under the protection of the state.

The UN statement also lists his latest passport as being issued in Rwalpindi, the twin city of Islamabad where the army headquarters are based. He used to carry Indian and UAE passports in the 1980s and early 1990s. The UN documents are in the public domain.