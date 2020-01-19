Pakistan won't remain inactive observer along LoC: Imran Khan

Days after Pakistan's all-weather friend China raised the Kashmir issue at a closed-door meeting of the UNSC, Pakistan PM Imran Khan seems to have gone back to his Kashmir agenda.

In a series of tweets posted earlier today, Khan continued with his false allegations of atrocities in Kashmir and called for UN intervention.

"As Indian Occupation forces continue to target & kill civilians across the LOC with increasing intensity & frequency, there is an urgent need for UN SC to insist India allow UNMOGIP return to IOJK-side of LOC. We fear an Indian false flag operation," Khan tweeted out.

Also read: Pakistan should do more to take non-reversible action against terror, says United Kingdom

I want to make clear to India and the international community that if India continues its military attacks killing civilians across LOC, Pakistan will find it increasingly difficult to remain an inactive observer along the LOC. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 19, 2020 ×

"I want to make clear to India and the international community that if India continues its military attacks killing civilians across LOC, Pakistan will find it increasingly difficult to remain an inactive observer along the LOC," his tweet read.

Khan, in his address to the nation on August 14, last year had called for protests by overseas Pakistanis at Indian consulates across the world.

He tried to get China to raise the issue twice at the UNSC including as recently as last week. None of the other P5 members backed Pakistan's claims.

The world community has refused to intervene in the matter with many Islamic nations like the Maldives and Bangladesh backing India's stand on Jammu and Kashmir, describing it being India's internal matter.