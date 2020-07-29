Pakistan set to preserve Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar's ancestral homes

Peshawar, the capital and the biggest city of the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan's north-west is known as the city of flowers.

It is by far the worst-hit by the terrorism that's marked Pakistan for over 15 years. Peshawar has lost more than 5,000 lives in terrorist incidents.

Peshawar was also home to some legends of Indian arts and films, titans such as Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has over 6,000 heritage sites, 1800 of these being in Peshawar alone. These include the haveli of Raj Kapoor and the house of Dilip kumar. The two greats of Indian cinema were born and raised here in their early days before the partition.

Both the houses lie in the heart of Peshawar. The Raj Kapoor haveli is in the Ander Shehar area of Peshawar. Dilip Kumar's house is in the famed Qissa Khwani bazaar.

According to the locals, in 1990, late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor visited the house owned by the Kapoor family before partition.

While the local officials are doing their utmost to preserve the heritage site. The historic ancestral home is facing demolition threat as the current owner of the house is adamant on building a commercial complex on the site worth crores according to Dr Abdul Samad, director of archaeology and museums for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The haveli is currently owned by Haji Muhammad Israr, a wealthy jeweller in the city. The provincial government wanted to buy the haveli keeping in view its historic importance and conserve it in its original shape for the tourists.

Israr, however, wants to demolish the building and construct a new commercial building at this prime location. He made three/four attempts in the past to demolish the building but could not do it as FIRs were registered against him by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa heritage department.

Another such house in Peshawar's Qissa Khwani bazaar is that of Dilip Kumar, where he lived his early life. It was declared a national heritage in 2014. Again, little has been done to preserve it.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will complete the preservation work on these two heritage sites during its term, said Kamran Bangash, the information minister for KPK.

The Imran Khan government has vowed to revive Pakistan's tourism and preserve heritage sites should that happen the sites would not only attract tourists but also boost the image of Peshawar and Pakistan as the city which has suffered acutely from terrorist incidents over the past two decades.