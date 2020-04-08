Pakistan records sudden spike of 577 new COVID-19 cases; total 4,005

Pakistan recorded a sudden spike of 577 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients to 4,005 on Tuesday.

According to Ministry of National Health Services, Punjab registered the maximum number of 2,004 cases, followed by Sindh 986, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 500, Gilgit-Baltistan 211, Balochistan 202, Islamabad 83 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) 19.

So far 54 people died due to the disease, while 429 have recovered. As many as 39,183 people have been tested so far.

At least 50 prisoners in worst-hit Punjab province have tested coronavirus positive.

Inspector General Prisons Shahid Baig told PTI that some 20 cases have been reported in the camp jail Lahore and the remaining in others.

Baig said the outbreak stemmed from a Pakistani citizen who was arrested over narcotics smuggling in Italy and handed over to Pakistan last month. He was diagnosed on March 23.

The increase in the number of new cases came despite hectic efforts by the government to curtail the spread of the deadly infection.

The government has extended partial lockdown till April 14 and constantly asking people to stay indoors and follow social distancing.