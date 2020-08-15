Pakistan records 747 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 288,047

Pakistan recorded 747 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 288,047 on Saturday, the health ministry said.

The death toll jumped to 6,162 with nine more people succumbing to the disease.

While 265,624 patients have recovered so far, 768 are still in critical condition.

Of the total infections, Sindh reported 125,632 cases, followed by Punjab at 95,203, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa at 35,091, Islamabad at 15,346, Balochistan at 12,144, Gilgit-Baltistan at 2,452 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir at 2,179.

The authorities have so far conducted 2,253,131 tests to detect coronavirus infection.