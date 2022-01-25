Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser Shahzad Akbar announces resignation

All is not well in Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan is certainly having a hard time due to numerous issues the country has been facing.

At a time when the PM is cornered, his adviser on accountability and interior, Shahzad Akbar, has announced his resignation on Monday.

The move is being termed by the opposition as a failure to implicate them in fake corruption cases.

On Twitter, Akbar said that he had submitted his resignation to the PM but also vowed to continue working for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

I have tendered my resignation today to PM as Advisor. I sincerely hope the process of accountability continues under leadership of PM IK as per PTI’s manifesto. I will remain associated with party n keep contributing as member of legal fraternity. — Mirza Shahzad Akbar (@ShazadAkbar) January 24, 2022 ×

"I sincerely hope the process of accountability continues under the leadership of PM Imran as per the PTI's manifesto. I will remain associated with the party and keep contributing as a member of the legal fraternity," Akbar said.

Owing to his tall claims at pressers, Akbar is seen as a controversial figure. He had alleged mega corruption by opposition leaders, such as Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Asif Ali Zardari of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

But failed to get either of them convicted even after keeping them in jail for months in several cases.

Akbar was asked to tender resignation due to lackluster performance, ARY News reported.

(With inputs from agencies)