In a first, Pakistan gets a female Supreme Court judge

For the first time, a female judge has been appointed in Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan. Justice Ayesha Malik made history by taking the oath for the coveted post on Monday.

On Thursday, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) approved the nomination of Malik for her appointment as an SC judge with a vote of five to four in her favour.

Also Read | Pakistan supporting Chinese repression of Uyghurs: Report

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed administered the oath to Justice Malik at the SC building.

The elevation of Justice Ayesha as an SC judge was not a cakewalk as lawyers from across the country had opposed her promotion, making seniority a basis, as she is ranked fourth in the Lahore High Court in terms of seniority.

The Pakistan Bar Council had also declared a strike against the appointment of Malik.

Also Read | Pakistan using 80% of COVID-19 testing kits of substandard quality: Report

Out of the posts for 17 judges in the SC, Justice Ayesha Malik was nominated for the seat, which became vacant after the retirement of Justice Mushir Alam on August 17.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who has been nominated as the next top judge of Pakistan, and other SC judges, also attended the ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies)