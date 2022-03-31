Pakistan PM Imran Khan's life in danger as there was a plot to assassinate him, claims PTI leader

Amid a political crisis in Pakistan, a senior leader in the country claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan's life is in danger. While speaking to a Pakistani media outlet, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Faisal Vawda said that a conspiracy has been hatched to assassinate PM Khan.

Pakistan is going through political turmoil at the moment as the country's opposition political parties have introduced a no-confidence vote in parliament seeking the ouster of Imran Khan, accusing him of economic mismanagement.

Faisal Vawda said that PM Imran Khan has been advised to use a bulletproof shield while addressing the public gatherings as there was a plan to assassinate the leader but the PM said he will leave this world at the time fixed by Almighty Allah, India-based news agency ANI reported quoting ARY News' "Off the Record" programme.

During his conversation with the channel, the PTI leader also affirmed Khan's position amid the political chaos in the country. He said that the PM is brave and will not let the nation bow down before anyone.

Vawda further cleared the air on Khan's stance on foreign policy as he said that now Pakistan will not become part of "anyone's war", adding that that airbases of the country will not be given to anyone to "attack our neighbouring countries".

The cricketer-turned-politician had said earlier said that he will share the 'foreign-funded conspiracy' letter with senior journalists and ally party members.

"The letter will reveal the elements who are conspiring against the country from abroad," he said at the launch of e-passport services in Islamabad and added, "suspicions were cast that the government is doing all this to save itself."

"The letter clearly shows how big conspiracy is against the government and it is far bigger conspiracy than what I am telling to you," he added.

In case it happens, Khan's ouster is likely to bring another round of instability to the nuclear-armed country. In Pakistan, the military has a long record of intervening in politics.

