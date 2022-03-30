Imran Khan is no Zulfikar Ali Bhutto: Senior journalist Reham Khan slams beleaguered Pak PM

Reham Khan, senior journalist and ex-wife of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, said on Wednesday that Pakistan premier's political survival from the present crisis was 'impossible'. Reham Khan was speaking exclusively with WION. Saying 'everyone has had enough of him', she claimed that Imran Khan was trying to be like former Pakistan PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto by claiming that foreign powers were hatching a 'conspiracy' to topple his government.

"I think he is trying to project himself as Zulfikar Ali Bhutto," she said. She repeated her assertion one more time during the interview.

Imran Khan's coalition government is facing a no-confidence motion in Pakistan's National Assembly. The vote on the motion is due to take place on April 3. But as the day draws nearer, the cricketer-turned-politician is increasingly finding himself on a slippery wicket.

"Nobody believes in foreign conspiracy hocus-pocus," said Reham Khan as she spoke with WION. Imran Khan has claimed that he has documentary proof of foreign conspiracy but has not yet made it public.

In a public rally on March 27, Imran Khan waved in his hand a letter that he claimed was proof of foreign conspiracy against his government.

Reham Khan described Imran's attempt to have been focussed on salvaging his 'failing political career'. She added that making such allegations was a 'dangerous thing to cook up'.

The coalition led by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had a jolt on Wednesday when allied party Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) deserted the coalition and demanded the PM's resignation.

Reham Khan opined that it would be better for Imran Khan to step down gracefully before he faces defeat in Pakistan's parliament.

However, "Grace is not something I equate with Imran," she said.

She said that she viewed Imran Khan as a very 'selfish' person who would put his own motives above national interest.

"Imran's political survival is impossible," said Reham Khan also stressing during the interview that she saw through him quite early.

The lower house of Pakistan's parliament, the National Assembly elects the prime minister. In order to have a majority, the government needs support from 172 out of 342 members.

After 2018 elections in Pakistan, Imran Khan's PTI won 155 seats and Khan crossed the 172-vote threshold to be elected prime minister in 2018 with the help of coalition partners.