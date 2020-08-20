Pakistan once again warns India of nuclear war, says 'Muslims will be saved'

Pakistani administration has once again prophesied a "nuclear war" against India, with its cabinet minister saying there will be a "bloody and final war".

In an interview to Pakistan-based Samaa TV on Wednesday, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said, "If Pakistan gets attacked by India, there is no scope for a conventional war. This will be a bloody, final and nuclear war."

Islamabad has "small" and "perfect" weapons, that will save Muslim lives and target other regions. He also said that Pakistan's weapons can also reach the Indian state of Assam, adding that next 4-6 months will be very critical, in a reference to elections in the United States.

The railway minister also said there will an upcoming block that include countries like China, Russia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and added that Pakistan should be a part of this arrangement.

Rashid also spoke on Pakistan army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa's visit to Saudi Arabia, where he said Pak-Saudi ties are back to "normal" now.

When asked why Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman didn't meet Bajwa, Rashid said Salman "is a very important person, but, most of the issues were already settled from here".

