Pakistan inaugurates first transport project under CPEC

The first transport project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was inaugurated here on Sunday.

Punjab province Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Chinese officials inaugurated the projected which has been completed in six years at the cost of over USD 2.2 billion.

The overhead Lahore Orange Line Metro Train will operate between Lahore's Dera Gujjran to Ali Town on 27Km stretch from Monday.

As many as 250,000 people will be able to commute daily using the Orange Line trains.

China said Orange Line Train is also a symbol of Pakistan-China friendship and a gift for the people of Lahore.

Experts from China have trained Pakistani drivers on how to operate the train.

The CPEC is a collection of infrastructure and other projects under construction throughout Pakistan since 2013. Originally valued at USD 46 billion, the projects were worth USD 62 billion as of 2017.