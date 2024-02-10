Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan gets bail in 12 cases related to May 9 violence, to remain in jail

An anti-terrorism court on Saturday (Feb 10) granted bail to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in 12 cases involving the attacks on military installations on May 9. Along with Khan, the court also granted relief to former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the same 12 cases. The development comes as Imran-backed independent candidates won the most number of seats, nearly 100, in the general elections held on February 8. However, the party of former PM Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League (N), emerged as the single largest party.

Court’s observation

The court of ATC Judge Malik Ejaz Asif found that there was no justification to keep Khan, 71, under arrest as all accused in May 9 cases were on bail.

Earlier, Khan and Qureshi were indicted in the 12 cases on February 6. Imran Khan is said to have told the judge that he was illegally arrested on May 9 from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises.

May 9 of 2023 saw massive spontaneous protests erupt across Pakistan, which targeted military installations following the arrest of Imran Khan in an alleged corruption case. Over 20 military installations and state buildings, including the Army headquarters in Rawalpindi, were damaged in the violence.

The Pakistani Army alleged Imran and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) incited those attacks.

Will Imran Khan come out of jail?

It must be noted that Khan will not get out of jail even after receiving bail in the 12 cases relating to the May 9 violence. It is because the former Pakistani PM is already serving sentences in the cipher case and one alleged corruption case.

Khan was ousted from power through a no-confidence motion in April 2022, following which more than 150 cases have been registered against him.

Latest from Pakistan elections 2024

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan issued election results for more than 252 seats, where PTI-backed independents emerged victorious on nearly 100 seats.

The group was followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with 71 seats, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) with 53, Muttahida Qaumi Movement with 17 and other seats going to smaller parties.

As per reports in Pakistani media, the PPP and PLM-N are discussing a power-sharing agreement and are highly likely to form a joint government “to achieve political and economic stability" in the country.