Pakistan elections 2024 LIVE: Poll body starts announcing National Assembly results as counting gets underway

Pakistan's National Assembly is comprised of 336 seats. Of these seats, 266 are determined through direct voting on election day, while the remaining 70 reserved seats are allocated based on each party's representation in the house. Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has emerged victorious in his National Assembly constituency, NA-123 Lahore-VII. With a population of 241 million, approximately 128 million eligible Pakistani voters, aged 18 and above, participated in the electoral process. A significant number of candidates, totaling 5,121 for the federal legislature and 12,695 for provincial assemblies, vied for positions of power. Within the National Assembly, 70 reserved seats are distributed among parties based on their strength, with 60 reserved for women and 10 for non-Muslims.