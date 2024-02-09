Pakistan Elections 2024: Nawaz Sharif's seat results rigged? Former PM accused of 'stealing public mandate'

Pakistan Election Results 2024: Victory was declared on Friday (Feb 9) for the former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from his NA-130 constituency in Lahore. But ousted former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has claimed that "the number of total valid votes is greater than total number of votes casted" in the NA-130 constituency in Lahore.

The PTI posted a paper on social media which appears to show a document from the Returning Officer at National Assembly-130 constituency (Lahore XIV). According to the document, while the total number of votes cast is 293,693, the total number of valid votes are even more than the number of votes cast.

Also watch | Pakistan Election Result 2024: Nawaz Sharif ‘wins’ NA-130 seat from Lahore × The document showed 294,043 votes as total number of valid votes, which appears to show 350 votes more than total votes polled.

"Nawaz Sharif should be ashamed of himself for stealing public mandate," PTI further added on X. The number of total valid votes is greater than total number of votes casted.



Nawaz Sharif should be ashamed of himself for stealing public mandate. #مینڈیٹ_پر_ڈاکا_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/D0ei6ljAbE — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 9, 2024 × As of 4:45PM (local time), of the 149 National Assembly results announced, the Independent candidates are leading with 61 seats, followed by 43 seats of PML(N), 38 seats of PPP, 4 for MQM, while 1 seat each for JUIP, BNP and PMLQ. Results of 116 seats are awaited.

Among the heavyweights, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz won her first-ever National Assembly seat with 83,855 votes.

The prime minister of Pakistan's caretaker government Shehbaz Sharif won from both NA-123 and PP-158 seats for national and provincial assembly respectively.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf president Gohar Ali Khan, who is fronting the party due to the incarcerated absence of founder Imran Khan, won NA-10 seat in Buner by nearly 70,000 votes.

Former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari won by over 50,000 votes from Qamber Shahdkot seat. While his father and former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardan won by nearly 96,000 votes from Shaheed Benazirabad constituency.